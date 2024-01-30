Local resources reinforce signs to watch for in cases of domestic violence

TULSA, Okla. — Many staff members at Domestic Violence Intervention Services in Tulsa have a story to tell about how they got involved in their line of work.

Education Outreach Coordinator Annie Bast is one of them. She first came to DVIS twenty years ago, as a client.

"I think at the time that I was pregnant and I got backhanded across the face and I had left, that was one of the moments where I thought this is becoming really concerning," said Bast. "After going through their 12 week program, and learning more about myself and learning about unhealthy relationships, I came back a couple years after processing everything I went through."

Bast said she made multiple attempts to leave, before finally walking away and letting her family in on what she had been going through. She and her daughter were able to stay with family to get out of the unhealthy relationship.

After taking the time to reflect, she made the choice to give back, and volunteer her time at DVIS to help others in the same situation.

"I never really acted as though anything was wrong because you want to give the front that everything was okay," said Bast. "Once you come home behind closed doors you never know what’s going to have set that person off, and what the consequences are going to be."

There is no one size fits all or one specific sign to look for when someone is dealing with domestic violence. DVIS COO Rose Turner talked to 2 News, and said it can take many forms and is rooted in a desire for power and control.

"It can be experienced many different ways," said Turner. "Initially, individuals may not ever acknowledge there may be domestic violence going on in their lives because they'll say 'Oh, he or she has never hit me,' because domestic violence can happen to anyone."

Both men and women can be afflicted by domestic violence. Turner said domestic violence is not just physical.

It can be physical, emotional, mental, financial. Whether it be isolating that person from their family and loved ones, or using force to intimidate, loved ones can watch for a variety of warning signs.

"Its scary to reach out and ask for help, especially if it’s something that you think you should be handling by yourself," said Turner. "That is not something you should be handling by yourself."

In Bast's case, she said it was both isolation and physical abuse that she needed to get away from.

She said she wasn't fully educated on all of the help that was available to her while she was in the relationship. For that reason, though, Bast dedicated her time and energy to giving those services back to others.

"You can contact us 24/7 and had I known that at the time, I think it could have helped me get out sooner," said Bast. "I think that was the biggest thing for me, not knowing that that was out there at the time, and being thankful now that I do know, and I can share it with people within the community so others are aware it’s okay, you’re not alone, and there are people that are here to help you."

DVIS provides a multitude of services, including intervention and prevention services, counseling, legal support and housing. They have a 24/7 crisis line for those in need to either call or text them to receive help at 918-7HELPME or 918-743-4763.

