Local organizations collaborate to serve community for back-to-school season

La Cosecha/The Harvest food pantry held their annual backpack drive to give back to the community.

The organization reached out to other non-profits to make sure that families would be provided with items they need.

2News previously covered how La Cosecha's efforts to curb food insecurity allowed them to receive grants to further spread their mission

With the school year fast approaching, families can find themselves facing unexpected costs that can take a toll.

CEO and Founder of La Cosecha, Rita Gallardo, started the organization to help with problems just like these.

"People are in need, especially east Tulsa, so I think it's important to come together," she said.

"We are helping a lot of people, Oklahomans are hungry. Food insecurity is a reality."

Part of aiding in the organization's mission to serve the community is collaborating with other organizations.

Joy in the Cause provided fully supplied backpacks to families that were packed by Shields Tulsa.

Executive Director Stephanie Haddock says it's important to make the community feel seen.

"Kids are getting more and more expensive these days," she said.

"To have a backpack full of supplies just shows them that they matter and that people care."

And community members are feeling this way.

Sydne Agimude is an East Tulsa resident who truly appreciates everything he has been given.

"People in the city that really are in need of help, that is so important," he said.

"You know how expensive groceries are right now, so we just love it! We just love what they're doing."

ESPAÑOL: Una versión de esta historia en Español esta disponible aquí

