'It's a resource,' La Cosecha food pantry recognized with $113,000 grant

TULSA, Okla. — La Cosecha nonprofit food pantry has helped the local community for years.

It is a completely free program that community members can take advantage of if they need some extra food.

Mary Muñoz is making sure to do just that.

"This program is so important for the community because we can use it. Because it's a resource we can use as a community," she said.

"Especially at this time when everything is so expensive.

She says that thanks to "La Cosecha", she saves up to about $100 a week because of the food she receives at the food pantry.

According to Austin Smith, Director of Operations at "La Cosecha", he wants to be able to give back to the volunteers.

"Volunteers are literally the backbone of any nonprofit," he said.

Each Thursday, volunteers set up and take down the drive-thru food dispensary and it's a lot of work.

Smith says that between 2,000 and 3,000 individuals get help every week.

If you are interested in becoming involved with La Cosecha or benefiting from their services, you can find more on their website.

ESPAÑOL: Una versión de esta historia en Español esta disponible aquí

