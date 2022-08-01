Supply donations needed head of 6th annual Back-to-School Fair

TULSA, Okla. — As the Coalition of of Hispanic Organizations (COHO) gears up for its annual back-to-school supply fair, they are needing help from the community to make it a success.

Mimi Martinez is a board member for COHO who's helping to put on the event.

“We’re many members from different organizations that come together and work in the community,” Martinez said.

She said with the costs of supplies being higher this year, they have received fewer donations.

“By this time last year, this room was almost full,” Martinez said.

With just two weeks away from the event, they are short school supplies.

“We just haven’t had the same number of donations coming in,” Martinez said.

They said inflation and rising costs for school supplies may be to blame.

“Part of it, we think is just because of the economy, it’s been really tough to buy school supplies right now for companies…for individuals,” Martinez said.

With 2,000 families expected, they say they still need 400 more backpacks.

“We have an amazon registration link, all you have to do is go to the link and you can purchase supplies, we have what we need on the list, but you can just purchase what you can, and it should be delivered here to Tulsa tech, as you can see…some of those donations are starting to come in,” Martinez said.

The event takes place at the Tulsa Tech Health Science Center on 35th and Memorial on Aug. 13 from 9 a.m. to noon.

If you’d like to make a donation, you can click here to view the list of supplies they need.

