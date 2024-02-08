Local coffee shop educating Tulsans on the drinks Ethiopian roots

TULSA, Okla. — Coffee is one beverage many of us cannot live without. Its often first thing in the morning and throughout the day.

To commemorate Black History Month, a Tulsa businessman wants everyone to know that we have Africa to thank for the delicious brew.

Every blast of steam, every shot of espresso is art for Sean Terrell. He is quick to tell you he didn't even like coffee until he decided to open his own business.

"And I realized that I'd been making it wrong my whole life," said Sean Terrell, owner of Drip City Coffee in South Tulsa.

The Tulsa police officer turned entrepreneur opened Drip City Coffee in a storefront at 89th and Yale in south Tulsa in last October. Whether customers order a hot latte or one of the specialty brews on the menu, he is making sure his baristas pour the perfect cup.

"From the coffee to water ratio, how long you brew it, the temperature of the water," Terrell said.

Where beans come from is equally important and he wants everyone to "Respect the Drip." It is a phrase printed on each cup sold.

"Slavery still exists today. So we're very conscious about making sure our coffee is sourced ethically," Terrell said. "And making sure that we're supporting the farmers that are putting in all of that work so we can have a delicious cup of coffee in the best way that we can."

It is so important, he decided to offer classes during Black History Month on the birthplace of coffee, Ethiopia.

According to a news release, "These classes will delve into the rich heritage of coffee on the African continent, emphasize the importance of supporting fair trade and ethical practices in the coffee industry, and provide home brewing tips and methods to fully savor African coffee."

The class will share coffee history, Africa's contributions to the industry, and even teach customers how to master home brewing techniques. The $45 cost covers the instruction, a t-shirt a bag of Ethiopian coffee.

In addition, Terrell launched Drip City Gives, an initiative that donates a portion of all proceeds from their African coffees to Crossover Preparatory Academy, a school in North Tulsa that he said focuses on raising the next generation of leaders.

"Just helping foster this global community and recognizing and highlighting their contributions," Terrell stated. "Pulling ourselves up together, working together and using the things we have. Whether it's finances, donating our time or donating product, doing whatever we can to build up that community right here in Tulsa."

From beans to t-shirts being sold, Drip City is focusing on Ethiopia in February.

Barista Sarah Bowling shared her enthusiasm for coffee brewed from Ethiopian beans, saying, "That one is my favorite one but I like to get it in the drip because it has a bold flavor."

Terrell said he wants customers to understand, know and appreciate that coffee history is Black history.

"We owe the African continent a great deal of gratitude for discovering the cultivating and growing this beloved beverage," he added.

