Local businesses gearing up for tax-free weekend

TULSA, Okla. — Tax-free weekend in Oklahoma has officially started, and local businesses are preparing.

Several shops have already started clearance sales so customers can really get their money's worth.

Clynton Phillips, store manager of Cavenders, said the store is having sales on everything from kids' items to men's boots.

"We've got our back-to-school sale going on; it runs through August 20th," he said.

"We're really expecting a good crowd this year and quite a few people to come in."

He said that for those who may be less fortunate, this time of year is great to take advantage of getting items they may need.

"Every dollar counts, especially nowadays with the inflation rates and stuff like that just through the roof and things just up crazy amounts."

He says to take advantage of sales, it could be beneficial to do some browsing to see what you can find in your local stores.

"It's definitely worth stopping in, checking it out."

Yessenia Reyes is a boutique associate at Umber.

She knows what it's like to have to be careful with money, and makes sure she can help as much as she can.

"It's very important for me to be able to support small businesses, so that way they can afford whatever they need for their kids and their families."

She says that working for a small business, as well as having her own, really helped her realize how important having a steady flow of customers is.

"That's bringing food onto our own table and feeding our kids, our families, which is super important," she said.

"We're very fortunate that we have so many small businesses around this area."

She encourages everyone to explore their local communities to see what they have to offer.

"Make sure you come out and support the small businesses here in Tulsa!"

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

