Tulsa juicery using creative program to keep people warm

TULSA, Okla — Staying warm the past few days has been difficult, but one local business is using a creative, way to keep our neighbor's cozy.

The Inheritance Juicery in downtown Tulsa is getting its customers involved in efforts to keep people warm.

Not only is the Juicery acting as a warming station, but it's also offering free coffee to anyone in need.

Modern comfort comes to mind when you step inside. Cozy couches, a roaring fireplace and customers have lots of tasty, options to choose from.

But this business isn't just about making money.

"Ever since we have opened, we have embraced everyone and people without a home have been coming here for the past year. However, whenever the weather got cold, we decided to double down on that message," says Lukas Vodicka.

One way the business is doing that is by offering the "Pay it Forward" project. You can add a hot meal or even a drink to your order. After you pay, you get a ticket to pin on a special board where anyone in need can come in and use it.

“I think it’s fantastic and it’s such a direct impact that you can make on people, and you can come in here and leave that and help out the community," says customer, Brett Dixon.

"From a business perspective, it’s not sustainable to feed everyone for free every day. The pay it forward wall is a creative way for us to be able to do this and to get our guests involved," says Vodicka.

The Juicery provides the space and the idea, but management says it's really the guests who are the real MVPs.

“It’s been so awful the last couple of days, and everyone needs a place to go and find a meal, so this is great," says Dixon.

Inheritance Juicery hopes everyone takes advantage of the opportunity to give back and take part in the Pay it Forward project.

Trending Stories:

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --