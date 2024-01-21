LIVE BLOG: Winter weather, freezing rain expected Sunday evening, early Monday morning

TULSA, Okla. — The 2 News weather team is tracking bitter cold and the potential for freezing rain moving into the area late Sunday evening and early Monday morning.

Winter weather alerts tonight through tomorrow

Sunday, Jan. 21

4:00 p.m.

Due to potentially hazardous conditions, the Gathering Place closed at 4:00 p.m. today, which includes Williams Lodge, ONEOK Boathouse, play structures, sports courts, BMX pump tracks and parking lots.

The Gathering Place is will be opening later on Monday, click here for updates on when they open.

3:30 p.m.

Due to inclement weather forecasted for Monday, Jan. 22, all trial dockets from the Oklahoma Workers' Compensation Commission in OKC and Tulsa have been stricken.

Jury duty in Osage County has been postponed from Monday at 9 a.m. and will reconvene on Tuesday at 9 a.m. in Pawhuska.

School Closures, Distance Learning or Late Starts

Power Outages in the Area



Tulsa: 19 (estimated restoration, 3:30 p.m.)

Owasso: Fewer than five (estimated restoration, 12:30 p.m.)

Bartlesville: Fewer than five (estimated restoration, 3:30 p.m.)

Jenks: Fewer than five (estimated restoration, 3:30 p.m.)

Catoosa: Fewer than five (estimated restoration, 2:00 a.m.)

Spavinaw: 138 (estimated restoration, 1:00 a.m.)

Warming Stations in Tulsa



Denver Avenue Station, 319 S. Denver Ave.

Open Monday through Friday, 5 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. Saturday, 6:30 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. and Sunday 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The Salvation Army Center of Hope, 102 N. Denver Ave. open 24/7

Tulsa Day Center, 415 W. Archer St. open 24/7

John 3:16 Mission, 506 N. Cheyenne Ave. open 247

Waterline Breaks

The City of Tulsa is reporting 23 waterline breaks throughout the city, and around 16 residents are without water currently.

As of Sunday, Jan. 14, Tulsa experienced 98 water main breaks and has completed 78 repairs. The city brought in additional crews to continue to solve the issue.

