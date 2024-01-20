Cold Winds Chills this Morning

**Wind Chill Advisory through 10am today**

Bitter cold wind chills are ongoing this morning with a wind chill advisory in place through 10 AM.

It'll remain cold today and dry with highs this afternoon holding tight in the 20s under a mostly sunny sky.

Some clouds moving in tonight with overnight lows in the teens.

Tomorrow, partly to mostly cloudy and not as cold! Daytime highs in the mid-30s.

We're tracking the potential for wintry precipitation returning Sunday night into Monday morning.

Areas of freezing rain are forecast to spread across the region with ice accumulations generally less than two tenths of an inch. Slightly higher ice amounts are possible.

Travel impacts are likely during the Monday morning commute.

Temperatures will be slowly warming through the day Monday with a transition to rain and melting ice from mid morning through Monday afternoon.

For Tuesday through Friday, expect lows in the 30s to near 40° and highs in the upper 40s to near 50°. Next chance for rain will be late Tuesday night into Wednesday.

