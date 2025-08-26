Little Light House expands services with mobile classroom

Little Light House is making its services more accessible to families in north Tulsa with a new mobile classroom.



The non-profit showed off the new venture in front of dozens of people on Aug. 26, as they expand their services.



“This will be an extension of Little Light House, and we will make sure that every child and every family on our waitlist is able to be served,” said Yadi Boykin.



Yadi Boykin helped make this project a reality. As the organization helps kids with special needs at their Midtown campus, they want to address the 546 students on the waitlist. About 31% of them are in north Tulsa.

“Between the age of 2,3,4 in the north Tulsa area, we have 171 children on our waitlist that are needing our assistance,” said Boykin.



It’s why Transformation Church stepped in to pay for the mobile classroom to help these families in need and help cut down on the waitlist.



“It makes a huge difference,” said Boykin.



Little Light House did a trial run of the mobile classroom this summer. Taylor Cox and Tashera Noe both had kids who took part in the trial.



“Here it makes them focus a little more with the therapy with the teacher, so it was really great,” said Tashera Noe. “We really loved it.”



They know how long the waitlist can be; Cox waited 3 years before her son got a full-time spot. She’s excited the mobile classroom will be able to serve more families like hers.



“I think where this will be in north Tulsa will be super helpful and super beneficial,” said Taylor Cox.

The eventual goal is to have several of these mobile classrooms to help even more areas in town.



“There are children in Coweta and Fort Gibson,” said Boykin. “We have children on our list from Arkansas. My goal is to have 4 or 5 of these going all around the community.”



The first six-week class will start Sept. 5. They’ll have four families in that class. Then they’ll host several sessions in 2026.



The mobile classroom will be staffed with a special education teacher and either a speech therapist, physical therapist, or occupational therapist. They’ll start with classes on Fridays with the goal of having classes every weekday.

