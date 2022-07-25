Limestone Technology Academy works to protect monarch butterflies

SAND SPRINGS, Okla. — Limestone Technology Academy is working to protect monarch butterflies.

The school uses its Monarch Waystation to help build the population of the endangered species, while students also learn about the life cycle of the butterflies.

Barbie Jackson is passionate about butterflies. She’s been an educator for 20 years and currently teaches STEM in Sand Springs.

Jackson says she wants her students to know how each part of our ecosystem works together including the migrating monarch butterflies.

“They see the life cycle in the classroom,” Jackson said. “They see the caterpillars grow and shed their skin and go through all the different life cycles.”

Jackson says as her students interact with the monarchs and the caterpillars, it brings the curriculum to life.

“It's a hands-on experience,” said Jackson. “Literally they hold the caterpillars in their hands.”

With the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) listing the monarchs as endangered last week, Jackson says it’s even more vital for people to protect their habitats.

She says you can plant milkweed with no pesticides since it’s the only plant monarchs will lay their eggs on.

“This will bring awareness that people really need to protect these beautiful creatures,” Jackson said.

Jackson says students normally see the full life cycle of about 50 butterflies. They tag them before they continue their migration to Mexico so scientists can know where they’re coming from.

“That firsthand experience will hopefully plant seeds in them that they will start to conserve and be aware of their surroundings,” Jackson said.

