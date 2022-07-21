Endangered monarchs: How to plant a butterfly garden

TULSA, Okla. — The number of monarch butterflies is shrinking, leading scientists to add it to the list of endangered animals on Thursday.

One way to help the remaining monarchs thrive is to provide them with an optimal habitat by planting a pollinator garden.

These gardens can be planted in spring, summer or fall in a location where pollinator plants can get full sun for several hours. Perennials, mid-blooming and late blooming plants like these can help feed butterflies and provide places for caterpillars to grow:

Milkweed

Coneflower

Aromatic Aster

Blue Sage

READ MORE: Other plants good for pollinator gardens in Oklahoma

Trending Stories:

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --