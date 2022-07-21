Watch Now
Endangered monarchs: How to plant a butterfly garden

Nic Coury/AP
FILE - Monarch butterflies land on branches at Monarch Grove Sanctuary in Pacific Grove, Calif., Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021. On Thursday, July 21, 2022, the International Union for the Conservation of Nature said migrating monarch butterflies have moved closer to extinction in the past decade – prompting scientists to officially designate them as “endangered." (AP Photo/Nic Coury, File)
TULSA, Okla. — The number of monarch butterflies is shrinking, leading scientists to add it to the list of endangered animals on Thursday.

One way to help the remaining monarchs thrive is to provide them with an optimal habitat by planting a pollinator garden.

These gardens can be planted in spring, summer or fall in a location where pollinator plants can get full sun for several hours. Perennials, mid-blooming and late blooming plants like these can help feed butterflies and provide places for caterpillars to grow:

  • Milkweed
  • Coneflower
  • Aromatic Aster
  • Blue Sage

READ MORE: Other plants good for pollinator gardens in Oklahoma

