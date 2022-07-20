Busier than normal: AC company offers advice to homeowners

TULSA, Okla. — With our triple digit heat lasting multiple days, AC units are working overtime to keep homes cool.

Some people on social media have even offered their own advice on how to keep units running but should you trust that advice?

Many of the social media posts circulating show people using umbrellas and tents to shade their AC units, but the President of Air Assurance in Tulsa says that only adds 3% protection and if your not careful it could actually harm the unit by restricting air flow.

“If you restrict the airflow either from the exhaust out the fan on the top or letting the air flow go through the coils around the unit that’s a recipe for disaster," said David Rampey the President of Air Assurance. "It's going to make the unit work a lot harder and probably reduce any kind of savings that you would have got from shading it.”

Some people have also tried cooling their unit by dumping water on it. Rampey says that’s not as serious of an issue but he says the chemicals in the water can cause premature rusting and deterioration which can cause problems later.

Instead he says you can use misters.

“Not a direct spray of water by any means but a small mister around the unit and that can help cool it down a little bit because the surface area will get a little bit moist and a little bit cool,” Rampey said.

If you are looking for other ways to save, Rampey says you should look into other areas where energy is wasted. He says it’s wise to check your duct work since an attic can get to 140 degrees or more.

“If you can go up in your attic and you can feel cold air around your duct work, its probably sucking it out from other areas too which is causing that unit to work even harder to get the cool air that its producing inside the house but it can also be sucking that hot air in which doesn’t allow it to blow as cold,” he said.

You should also check your insulation levels.

Rampey says already this summer has been the hottest in about 8 years and his team has been busier too. He says the best prevention is preparation.

“This is the stuff that you need to prepare for you know for next summer. So in the spring time really make sure that you get your maintenance done, you’re cleaning done, you know really be proactive in making sure that unit can make it through heat like this,” he said.

Rampey says it’s also not a good idea to bump up the thermostat while your gone to try and save money and then drop it back down when you’re home.

He says you shouldn't do that because it takes too long to remove the heat in the home and the unit has to work hard to cool it back down.

He suggests you keep it at the level you want all the time.

The best thing to do is make sure the air filter is clean, the unit is clear of dirt and debris, and you keep up with maintenance.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --