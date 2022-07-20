Federal audit released on Oklahoma education relief spending

OKLAHOMA CITY — The U.S. Department of Education released a report Monday breaking down the State of Oklahoma's spending of the Governor's Emergency Education Relief Fund (GEER grant) given out for COVID-19 relief.

The audit served as a critical review of the state's use and monitoring of $39.9 million in funding meant to support education.

Auditors say they found four of the five initiatives Oklahoma funded with the GEER grant didn't follow federal guidelines, and the state did not properly monitor spending that included Bridge the Gap purchases not considered to be "education-related." This includes purchases of televisions, air conditioners, Christmas trees and a list of other items shown in the report.

The report includes the state's response to the findings, in which the state said it was working in a "high-pressure environment" at the height of the pandemic when it negotiated a contract with Florida-based ClassWallet which it entrusted to distribute grants to families. The state said it acted in good faith by partnering with ClassWallet under the impression that it would protect the state against any fraud or misuse of funds.

Auditors recommended Oklahoma pay back at least $650,000.

