Man accused of stealing AC unit from 90-year-old Tulsa woman

TULSA, Okla. — Police arrested a man Tuesday after they say he broke in and stole an air conditioning unit from a Tulsa home.

Tulsa police officers responded to a call about a burglary alarm at a home near Admiral and Memorial around 1:30 a.m. When they showed up they saw a man pushing a cart carrying an AC unit away from the home.

Police say Billie Ray Denton told officers that a friend gave him the unit. Investigators talked with the 90-year-old burglary victim's nephew and determined Denton broke into her home.

Police say Denton kicked open a garage door, then kicked open a kitchen door to get inside before stealing the unit and leaving.

Denton is facing a charge for Second-Degree Burglary After Former Conviction of a Felony.

Trending Stories:

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --