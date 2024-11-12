'Like a battleground': Tulsa Warrior Hockey Club is an ultimate hat trick

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Warriors Hockey Club is a veterans group whose mission spreads, acceptance, healing and comradery.

The 501(c)(3) nonprofit started with two guys and has expanded to a co-ed group of about 70 veterans.

The organization's goals are to use hockey as a therapeutic tool while offering friendly competition.

"It’s truly a team sport, and it’s like a battleground," said Co-founder and President Donnie Buehrig.

He founded the Tulsa-based organization after his son joined a similar program in Kansas City then Saint Louis. Buehrig said he watched his son thrive after joining.

"He found the program in St. Louis, and it literally changed his life. It turned him around. It brought out the best in him and I said 'Ryan, I am going to take that down to Tulsa," Buehrig.

He did, starting the organization in July of 2023. Buehrig said it’s a different kind of fight, one that challenges players mentally and physically.

It's why he said he sees improvement as the veterans become active and are a part of something bigger.



"You're a team out there. And you want to support your team and at the same time, you want to overcome the enemy scoring one on them. But when it’s over you realize you were all in battle together and it’s just worth every minute you spend out there," Buehrig said.



The other goal for the organization was to start a sled hockey team. Sled hockey is a sport that allows those with disabilities to participate in ice hockey.

However, the organization while primarily for veterans, is opening up the sled hockey team to everyone.

"The Warrior Hockey team is about veterans, but the disabled team is about all disabled people and is open to vets and non-vets," Buehrig said.

Growing that team is a main objective for the organization in 2025.

"I encourage anyone if you are disabled, and you want to get out on the ice, we can make that happen for you. We want to make that happen. We have the first sled hockey team in Oklahoma and we’re looking to grow it.

Buehrig looks proudly at the team he helped build. He said it makes a big difference for the veterans, each having their own reasoning for playing.

"It’s mentally and physically trying. At the end you come off the ice, you shake hands you bump fists, and you say, great game," said Buehrig.

If you would like to join the Warrior team or sled hockey you can find more information here.

