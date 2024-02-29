Lieutenant Governor Matt Pinnell resigns as Secretary of Workforce Development

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — Lieutenant Governor Matt Pinnell announced he is resigning from his position as Secretary of Workforce Development on Feb. 29.

In a statement acquired by 2 News, Pinnell confirmed his resignation from the Governor's Cabinet.

"After careful consideration, I believe it is time for me to step away from the Governor’s Cabinet and remove myself from the confirmation process. With the number of boards and commissions that I currently serve on, and with the number of lieutenant governor requests for my time, I believe it’s the best path. I look forward to continuing to advise the Governor on workforce and economic development issues."

Pinnell's resignation comes the day after Tim Gatz resigned from two of the three roles he was working.

Gatz served as the Secretary of Transportation, Executive Director of the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority and Oklahoma Department of Transportation.

Gatz stepped down as the Secretary of Transportation and Executive Director of the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority, but will remain as the secretary of Transportation.

