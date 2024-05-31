LEVEE IMPROVEMENTS: Gov. Stitt set to approve $50 million for levee renovations

SAND SPRINGS, Okla. — Gov. Stitt is set to sign a bill that will appropriate $50 million for the improvement of the Arkansas River levees.

Sen. Cody Rogers’ bill covers just a portion of the cost for the project. Experts estimate it will cost nearly $191 million to fully improve the system. Rogers expects the remaining funds will come from state and local resources.

Cindy Dunn lives in Sand Springs. She remembers the flooding of 2019 well, telling 2 News, approximately four feet of water flooded her home of three decades.

“Coming back to what was here, it was just like a swamp,” Dunn said.

It took the family six months to get the home back up to par. Even through that challenge, they were luckier than some of their neighbors, considering they had a flood insurance policy.

The policy is thanks to a pool they had installed before the flood. The bank required flood insurance before they would loan money for the installation of the pool.

“So my pool saved my house,” Dunn said.

In February 2024, 2 News spoke with Sand Springs City Manager Mike Carter about the legislation. He pointed out the fears of inflation, hoping that would expedite the funding.

“It’s not gonna get any cheaper. As we go along in time, it’s going to get more expensive. So we want to get it done now,” Carter said.

Gov. Stitt is set to sign the legislation during a May 31 ceremony. The funds will become available July 1, 2024.

