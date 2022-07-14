TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Public Schools board is scheduled to meet tonight to discuss not only what happened in their last meeting, but to figure out what the next school year will look like following the decisions made on Monday.

In response to three board members walking out of that meeting and one of them calling on the resignation of the district's superintendent, Dr. Deborah Gist, former board members and teacher groups are sounding off in letters.

Both former members and the Tulsa Association of School Principals have similar stances following Monday's meeting: focus on the kids.

The association started their letter with stating their support for Gist and the work she has done during her tenure. They continue by saying they also stand in support of the students, families, teachers, support staff, and leaders of TPS.

They ask the board to reconsider the items not approved during Monday's meeting.

The letters continue to say these items are vital to a strong start to the school year and the non-approval of critical funds to purchase classroom supplies, and instructional materials, as well as funds for school site level projects will have ongoing impact on students and families.

The association, like the former board members, asks that they all come together and remember who this is all about.

“During these difficult times, we have an opportunity to come together to show our families and Tulsa that we are resilient and stronger together. We hope you find it in your heart to be a part of the solution to come together and be the example of how we put students first, how we solve challenges in healthy ways and how we model that even through adversity we are on the same team. We encourage you to approve these items swiftly during your special meeting on July 14.”

The board's next meeting will be Thursday at 1 p.m. and Board President Stacey Whooley will be adding items to the agenda that failed during Monday's meeting.

