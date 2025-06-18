'Less than stellar' trash service in Sapulpa

SAPULPA, Okla. — It’s gross, and everybody produces it, but it has to go somewhere … the trash.

Lately, Sapulpa residents have faced, “less than stellar,” trash service, according to city finance director and treasurer, Joe Don Dunham.

Dunham oversees the contract with Waste Management, the group in charge of picking up the trash.

“It’s been a building issue since I’ve gotten here,” Dunham said.

In a Facebook post, city leaders acknowledged ongoing issues, and said they hear the complaints from citizens.

2 News spoke with nearly a dozen Sapulpa residents, but almost all were hesitant to speak about trash on the record. Richard Frank, though was willing to offer his thoughts.

“Last week I think it was,” there were misses, Frank said, “But [Waste Management is] back at 6 a.m. the next morning, already had it all picked up.”

Frank is sympathetic, but 2 News listened to Facebook commenters who were not so content.

“Why does it take weeks of issues before anything’s announced,” Adam Walker said.

“Waste Management… has been a problem way before this,” Joseph Boyne said.

“WM always having truck problems. Maybe they should invest in a new truck,” Jim Brock said.

“We just try to do our best and respect the poor driver that’s gotta put up with the truck all day long,” Frank said.

FOR THE RESIDENTS’ PART

Amidst the issues, WM still enforces regulations on trash pickup.

Residents must have their trash bin on the curb by 6 a.m. on their respective pick up day

Bins must be clear of structures like cars and mailboxes

Some items are not permitted in trash bins

Check all the regulations including pick up days at this link.

Dunham says he is in constant contact with Waste Management. Leaders at WM are telling him about broken down trucks, and employees learning on the job; a perfect recipe for mishaps.

“They’re gonna get a handle on this, we’re gonna encourage them to get a hold on this,” Dunham said, “And we’re gonna make sure that the citizens get the service they deserve.

Meanwhile, Frank is confident it will turn out OK.

“I don’t know how they do it,” Frank said. “You know, esepcially some don’t have [the trash can] out to the curb far enough … we respect what he’s gotta do.”

Dunham says Waste Management drivers might miss a couple houses or streets on any given day, though they are not neglecting entire neighborhoods, he says.

If residents notice a miss, they should contact the city, Dunahm said.

“They will get an email out to Waste Management, and they’ll copy me on it, and we’ll make sure that the customer gets picked up at least by the next day,” Dunham said.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

