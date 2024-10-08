Lending a hand: Oklahomans take off to Florida to provide hurricane assistance

TULSA, Okla. — Hurricane Milton is projected to make landfall in Florida on Oct. 9.

After the devastation of Hurricane Helene, many communities in Florida and the Carolinas are still struggling to pick up the pieces.

Oklahomans are taking the Oklahoma Standard out-of-state to show their support to Florida.

Mike Dunham is the Mayes County Emergency Management Director.

He said helping others is what's most important.

“In Oklahoma, we always make do. Always do what's need to be done, and get her done.”

Many organizations from Craig, Mayes and Comanche counties banded together to make the trip to Live Oak, Florida- including Swiftwater and Urban rescue teams.

The responders are currently at a base camp where they are waiting to be called upon after the hurricane comes through.

"They're housing us, feeding us, and basically just taking care of us prior to deploying," said Dunham.

"They're trying to come up with admission assignments."

Dunham said responders may be sent to places like Orlando or Tampa to respond to damage.

Dunham said the trip is planned for 10 days but may be extended depending on the damage brought about by Milton.

