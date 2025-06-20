LEGEND LOST: Gailard Sartain dies at 78

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa native and iconic artist Gailard Sartain passed away at the age of 78.

Born in 1946, Sartain went Will Rogers High School and the University of Tulsa, he graduated from TU with a BFA in fine arts.

His father, Gailard Sartain, Sr., served as Fire Chief of Tulsa from 1956-1964.

Sartain became known to Tulsans on the local late-night show, 'Mazeppa', which gained a cult following and also featured Tulsan Gary Busey. A talent scout discovered Sartain on the show, and he began a career in film and television.

He became a regular on 'Hee Haw' and starred in acclaimed films like 'The Buddy Holly Story,' 'The Outsiders,' and 'Mississippi Burning.' He also became known for co-starring in the Ernest P. Worrell films with Jim Varney.

Sartain was also an accomplished artist, even designing an iconic poster for Mayfest in 2001. He also designed the album cover for Leon Russell's Will o'the Wisp album.

Sartain was 78.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

