LeFlore County deputy killed during standoff, suspect in custody

LEFLORE COUNTY, Okla. — A LeFlore County deputy is dead, and a suspect is in custody following a standoff situation near Wister.

According to both the Oklahoma Bureau of Investigation and the LeFlore County Sheriff's Office, several deputies responded to a welfare check at a home along Highway 270 on Sunday afternoon.

The suspect, 36-year-old Edgar Lara, allegedly began firing at the deputies as they arrived. Several agencies, including the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, were called to assist.

A LeFlore County deputy and a Wister police officer were shot during the standoff. The deputy, Thomas LeMay, died from his injuries.

Lara was taken into custody several hours later with minor injuries. Charges are pending.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

