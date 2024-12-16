Lawsuit challenges jurisdiction of UKB police

A local mother claims she was falsely imprisoned by a United Keetoowah Band Lighthorse police officer. She has filed a lawsuit that challenges the legitimacy of the tribe’s police force.

Jessica Deshazer said, in October of 2024, she got pulled over on Highway 82 by UKB officer Eric Cope. Because she believed he did not have jurisdiction, she refused to hand over her identification.

“He said to me, ‘If you don’t hand over your ID and insurance verification, I am going to pull you out of the vehicle for not complying,’” she said.

Deshazer, with three of her children inside the vehicle, says she was on the side of the road for close to 30 minutes before he cited her and let her go.

“It is just frustrating,” she explained. “How many people is this happening to?”

Because of that, she hired John Chapman and filed a lawsuit for false imprisonment.

“That is what Oklahoma recognizes that he did; he stopped someone without valid legal authority,” said Chapman.

This lawsuit is the latest case to highlight a jurisdiction debate between the Cherokee Nation and UKB.

UKB attorney Victoria Holland is fighting to have this lawsuit against Cope dismissed.

“It’s opening up every officer to civil tort action if you allow this claim to proceed,” she said. “It is a lawful traffic stop.”

Holland said this case should have been taken up in tribal court and filed against the UKB, not the officer as an individual.

In the meantime, the Cherokee Nation sees the UKB police as a safety issue. Earlier this month, the Cherokee Nation issued a letter to the public, with the signatures of more than 30 other law enforcement officials, condemning the actions of the UKB police.

Holland said the false rhetoric about them is the safety issue.

“We have said multiple times, let’s talk about this; instead, they run to the media, and it’s a court of public opinion,” said Holland.

Deshazer’s lawsuit is still pending. The UKB is waiting for the federal government to take a stance.

