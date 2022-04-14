Law enforcement looking for help in Turley missing persons case

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa area search teams came up empty Thursday in the latest search for leads in the disappearance of two people from Turley.

Two cadaver dogs searched areas linked to the murder of 76-year-old Jack Grimes and the disappearance of Grimes's friend 59-year Dwayne Selby, 59, and Selby's mother 80-year-old Glenda "Cookie" Parton.

Deputies first started looking for the trio in October 2021, finding Grimes's remains on Nov. 1, 2021.

Two cadaver dogs from Oklahoma Task Force 1 searched these areas:

Highway 75 near 56th Street North, where Parton’s car was found abandoned on Oct. 26, 2021.

The area of Mohawk Park where Grimes’s car was found abandoned on Oct. 28, 2021.

The wooded area near 59th Place North and N. Xanthus where Grimes’ remains were found on Nov. 1, 2021.

The Tulsa County Sheriff's Office reported the search Thursday yielded no significant leads, and they're asking anyone who may have seen anyone leaving the areas where the cars were found of where Grimes's remains were found to come forward. They'd also like to talk to anyone who might have surveillance or trail cams in those areas.

A tip line has been established for this case: 918-596-8836 or email: tips@tcso.org.

