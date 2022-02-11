Deputies looking for leads in unsolved murder

TURLEY, Okla. — The Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office is looking for new leads about 5 months after a Tulsa man was murdered.

41-year-old James Hillary Williams was found stabbed to death in a car near 56th street north and north Lewis avenue on September 20, 2021.

Investigators say Williams was a friend of the woman who lives at the home where the car was parked in the driveway.

That woman found Williams after taking her child to school around 9 a.m. the morning of September 20th.

Deputies say the woman told investigators Williams tried to call her and text her overnight.

“He was a good kid,” said James Goudeau, Williams’ dad. “He would do anything for you if he could. If you asked him for some help, he’s going to help you,” he said.

Goudeau is heartbroken by his son’s death, and wants to know exactly what happened.

“I just want to know why they did it,” said Goudeau. “They need to give me a chance so that I can finish my grieving and I can forgive them for it,” he said.

Goudeau said he never thought he’d have to bury his son.

“I thought he would be burying me first to be honest. That’s what I had my life planned out for. Instead it went the other way around,” said Goudeau.

If you have any information that could help the Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office, you can call Detective Murray at 918-596-8673 or Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS

