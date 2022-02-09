Police: Two people cut hole in wall to burglarize the Tulsa dispensary

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Police Department is looking to identify two people seen burglarizing a dispensary last Friday.
Police say the duo cut a hole in a wall to break into the House of Bud near East Admiral Place and South 69th East Avenue.
"The two suspects pried out cinder blocks, pushed a refrigerator away from the wall, and broke into the business," the police department wrote on Facebook on Monday.
The two people seen on video stole about $1,600 of CBD oil, according to police.
Anyone with information is asked to call Tulsa Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS and reference case 2022-005377.
Trending Stories:
- Tulsa area Meteorologist Clint Boone passes away
- DOWNLOAD the 2 News Oklahoma app for alerts
- Election Results: School bond issues in Green Country
- FOLLOW 2 News Oklahoma on Facebook
- Kia, Hyundai recall vehicles due to fire risk
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --
- Download our free app for Apple, Android and Kindle devices.
- Sign up for daily newsletters emailed to you
- Like us on Facebook
- Follow us on Instagram
- Follow us on Twitter