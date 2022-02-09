Police: Two people cut hole in wall to burglarize the Tulsa dispensary

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Police Department is looking to identify two people seen burglarizing a dispensary last Friday.

Police say the duo cut a hole in a wall to break into the House of Bud near East Admiral Place and South 69th East Avenue.

"The two suspects pried out cinder blocks, pushed a refrigerator away from the wall, and broke into the business," the police department wrote on Facebook on Monday.

The two people seen on video stole about $1,600 of CBD oil, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to call Tulsa Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS and reference case 2022-005377.

