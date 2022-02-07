Tulsa area Meteorologist Clint Boone passes away

TULSA, Okla. — 2 News Oklahoma is mourning the loss of Meteorologist Clint Boone.

His love for meteorology began in the third grade when Clint dreamt of being on TV and forecasting the weather. He worked in the TV industry for over 20 years and in the Tulsa market for over — years.

Clint's broadcast career began in Bartlesville when he did radio play-by-play for the local American Legion baseball team.

Clint graduated from OSU with a broadcast journalism degree and was a huge fan of OSU sports. He also completed post-graduate work in meteorology at Metro State-Denver and Mississippi State University.

Since graduating, he worked at TV stations in Kansas, Tennessee, Arkansas, as well as his home state of Oklahoma. He joined the KJRH weather team in December 2018.

During his free time, Clint enjoyed running down Riverside Drive or playing competitive tennis.

Clint is survived by his mother and father; his son and daughter, as well as his two grandchildren.

Clint is being remembered by the 2 News team:

Just heartbroken. My best friend, Clint Boone passed away today. Please pray for him family and his TV family at @NewsOn6 and @KJRH2HD — Mike Collier (@MikeCollierWX) February 7, 2022

I’m still in shock. Clint and I bonded over our Bartlesville roots. I was always so excited when I would see him in the studio. He was the nicest guy who was friendly to everyone. Praying for his family ❤️ https://t.co/iwsk1hwQHg — Katie Keleher (@KKeleherKJRH) February 7, 2022

