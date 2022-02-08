Election Day: School bond issues in Green Country

TULSA, Okla. — It's Election Day across the Sooner State and there are countless items on the ballot. Many of them will focus on school bonds.

Just in Tulsa County, school districts are hoping to pass millions of dollars worth of bonds.

Jenks Public Schools will vote on two bond issues totaling more than $14 million.

Proposition 1 includes items like district-wide equipment, facilities management for equipment and repairs, printing improvements, technology, textbooks and media equipment, district-wide transportation, improvements to softball facilities, renovation of the Freshman Academy, as well as other campuses and sports facilities.

Proposition 1 will raise $110 million for a new High School academic building, expand West Elementary and Intermediate, and a new gym for East Intermediate. Other projects will go to technology, uniforms, and repairs.

Another large bond issue is with Catoosa Public Schools. CPS is hoping their $52 million bonds will pass to build a new elementary school.

With bond elections, the question of tax hikes comes up but if this bond passes, it will not increase property taxes.

