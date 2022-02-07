Officer hurt in clash with protesters in downtown Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa police officer is hurt after a clash with protesters outside the federal courthouse downtown on Monday.

Police cars surrounded the courthouse after a call for assistance during an ongoing American Indian Movement protest

Police say an officer has asked protesters not to park their cars in front of the building when the situation started escalating.

Video shows protesters come up to the officer's car, shouting and surrounding it before he got out and was eventually knocked to the ground.

“I’d seen some shoving going back on," said Tim Maxville, one of the members of the American Indian Movement.

"The officer started backing up in during the altercation fell down backwards and then the person he had tried to assault was then wrestling with him.”

The group gathered Monday to protest the imprisonment of activist Leonard Peltier.

“It’s completely legal to demonstrate, it’s not legal to demonstrate and violate someone else's rights," said Tulsa Police Capt. Richard Meulenberg

"So if you want to express your first amendment rights you can, but you can’t stop traffic to do so.”

The officer called for backup and two people were arrested.

