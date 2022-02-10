Broken Arrow Public Schools responds to protest at Freshman Academy

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — Broken Arrow Public Schools released a statement Thursday in response to students protesting outside the Freshman Academy.

The protest followed the recent suicide of a student.

The district sent 2 News Oklahoma the following statement:

"Our hearts pour out to all families who’ve been impacted by this national mental health crisis, and we are working diligently with our team and mental health professionals to provide support for our students.



Our schools are places where academic, social, emotional, and behavioral learning and mental health intersect and our teachers, counselors, and principals work in partnership with embedded therapists and school-based social workers to address the needs of the whole child.



Some specific ways in which we connect our students and their families with resources include:



School counselors who serve as educators, collaborators, and consultants in meeting students’ needs and achievement outcomes.

School-based social workers who assist in removing barriers to school success by connecting students and their families to helpful community resources.

Embedded-therapists in each of our schools who provide individualized therapeutic support to students during the school day

In an attempt to further identify students in need of mental health resources at specific sites this year, we partnered with the Mental Health Association of Oklahoma to offer parents the option of consenting to a mental health check-up for their student.

Families of students enrolled in Broken Arrow who are seeking more information about these resources and services can contact their school principal or counselor. The COPES Crisis Services hotline at 918.744.4800 is available to all adults and children in the Tulsa area 24/7."

Trending Stories:



Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --