Broken Arrow police use 2 News footage to try and find truck involved in sledding accident

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — The Broken Arrow Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating the truck involving a sledding accident that left a child dead in early February.
A 12-year-old child slid down a hill on Albany near Hillside Drive when he slid too far and into the street where a truck hit him shortly after 5 p.m. on Feb. 3. The driver of the truck didn't stop, and BAPD is now trying to locate them.
Initial investigations revealed the driver of the white truck may not have known the victim slid underneath their vehicle. At this time, charges are not anticipated, however, investigators need to speak with the driver.
The new video and pictures show the truck to be a 2015 to 2019 Chevrolet 2500 Crew Cab truck with:
- tinted windows
- black tow (extended) mirrors
- steps on the back bumper
- non-automatic chrome running boards or steps
- chrome door handles
- black window deflectors on the front and rear passenger doors
- a “4X4” or “Z71” sticker on the side of the bed of the truck
- bed cover or tonneau cover on the bed of the truck
- metal Oklahoma license tag, unknown number
2 News Oklahoma shot this video and gave it to the Broken Arrow Police Department following the incident:
If you know the driver or the truck’s location, please contact Officer M. Long at mlong@brokenarrowok.gov or call her at (918) 451-8200 X8795 and reference case number 22-0788.
You can also contact Tulsa Crime Stoppers at (918)-596-COPS if you wish to remain anonymous.
