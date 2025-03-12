Law enforcement clears Saint Francis after security concern

TULSA, Okla. — The Saint Francis Natalie Building was briefly on lockdown on March 12 due to a call about a person in mental distress, according to a Saint Francis spokesperson.

They released this statement about the incident:

Saint Francis Security and other law enforcement agencies cleared the Natalie Building area on the Saint Francis Medical Campus after a call about a person in mental distress. The Natalie Building was briefly locked down while law enforcement investigated and spoke with the person involved in the initial phone call. Law enforcement determined there was no threat in the area. Thank you to all involved in resolving the issue quickly.

The Tulsa Police Department said it received a call about a person in mental distress.

Officers went to check on them and said no weapon was recovered and no one was hurt.

2 News is working to learn more.

