Large police presence at Tulsa hotel, nearby school on lockdown

TULSA, Okla. — There is a large police presence at a hotel near Admiral and Sheridan, sending a nearby school into lockdown.

The Tulsa Police Department said they are assisting the Department of Correction in retrieving a man on probation who cut off his ankle monitor. The man is currently refusing to come out of his hotel room, according to TPD.

Tulsa Public Schools confirmed to 2 News that Bell Elementary is under a precautionary lockdown due to the situation.

2 News crews are working to learn more.

This is a developing story.

