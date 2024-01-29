Watch Now
Large police presence at Tulsa hotel, nearby school on lockdown

Posted at 1:33 PM, Jan 29, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-29 14:33:58-05

TULSA, Okla. — There is a large police presence at a hotel near Admiral and Sheridan, sending a nearby school into lockdown.

The Tulsa Police Department said they are assisting the Department of Correction in retrieving a man on probation who cut off his ankle monitor. The man is currently refusing to come out of his hotel room, according to TPD.

Tulsa Public Schools confirmed to 2 News that Bell Elementary is under a precautionary lockdown due to the situation.

2 News crews are working to learn more.

This is a developing story.

