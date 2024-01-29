Large police presence at Tulsa hotel, nearby school on lockdown

TULSA, Okla. — There is a large police presence at a hotel near Admiral and Sheridan, sending a nearby school into lockdown.
The Tulsa Police Department said they are assisting the Department of Correction in retrieving a man on probation who cut off his ankle monitor. The man is currently refusing to come out of his hotel room, according to TPD.
Tulsa Public Schools confirmed to 2 News that Bell Elementary is under a precautionary lockdown due to the situation.
2 News crews are working to learn more.
This is a developing story.
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --
- Download our free app for Apple, Android and Kindle devices.
- Sign up for daily newsletters emailed to you
- Like us on Facebook
- Follow us on Instagram
- SUBSCRIBE on YouTube