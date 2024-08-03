Langston University dedicates The Jack Henderson Allied Health Facility

TULSA, Okla. — Calling him a testimony to the power of education and a true servant to the people, the University of Langston honored former city councilor Jack Henderson.

Henderson served over a decade as a city councilor striving for change in north Tulsa.

"When I was NAACP president, I could make a lot of noise but I couldn't make no policy. I couldn't change no rules or make any laws so I thought stepping up to the city council would afford me the ability to do that," said Henderson.

He said Langston is particularly close to his heart, and he got both his Bachelor's and Master's degrees from the university.

Today, the university held a dedication ceremony for the Jack Henderson Allied Health Facility.

"It's uncommon for a building to be named after a living person, and so this speaks to the stature of Jack Henderson, how much he means to this community, and how supportive he is," said Langston University President Dr. Ruth Ray Jackson.

The 16 million-dollar facility features state-of-the-art equipment and numerous simulation labs.

Dr. Jackson said the naming of the facility was no easy task.

"Approval of the naming of this facility required of course consensus of the Langston University Tulsa campus, Langston University as a whole, and it required approval of our governing board, the Oklahoma A&M Board of Regents," said Jackson.

For Henderson, he said it's not about the accolades.

"I don't' do things for people to name buildings after me. I have a real great love for Langston University and I wanted to see Langston progress and go through the phases that it's gone through so far," said Henderson.

