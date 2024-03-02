Watch Now
KJRH Meteorologists featured in local magazine

Posted at 12:18 PM, Mar 02, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-02 13:18:07-05

TULSA, Okla. — Two of our own 2 News meteorologists are cover girls this month.

The March edition of "Tulsa People" is celebrating Women's History Month and includes an article highlighting the local female meteorologists.

Including 2 News' Anne Brown and Emma Landeros.

Both ladies spoke about their passion for weather.

Read the full digital article about these inspiring women here.

