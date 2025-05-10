'Could’ve been managed better': Collinsville residents wary of budget

COLLINSVILLE, Okla — The Collinsville budget has been a hot topic in the city, with many people saying they’re most worried about funding for its Fire and EMS Departments.

Allison Mitchell is the owner of Caddy’s Corner on Main Street.

She said after the city announced it was in a budget deficit, one of the biggest concerns people had was funding for fire and emergency medical services.

“Main concern is if we get rid of the fire department and implement services that’ll make my rent go up here," she said. "Because of insurance, which is really hard on small business owners.”

Mitchell said she’s born and raised in Collinsville and is disappointed in the city’s current leadership.

“It seems like there’s a lot of mismanagement of funds happening, and it’s quite upsetting to everyone in town," she said.

Residents also said the city manager has invested in buying properties, like the Ward-Wiseman Animal Haven Rescue building, which has struck a chord with many people.

“That was donated through non-profit donations," said Mitchell. "He took it as the city animal control kill shelter now, which is a whole other issue.”

A statement released by City Manager Chuck Ralls states that while the city is in a deficit, it doesn’t mean the city has no money.

He said Collinsville has significant reserve funds stored.

Ralls also said the city is working with the Fire and EMS Departments to make sure services stay within the city.

To address the city’s purchase of properties, Ralls states they were bought using capital outlay dollars which he says by law, cannot be used for operational expenses like salaries.

View the full statement below:

The city will be hosting a public budget meeting on May 15 at City Hall starting at 6pm for those interested in attending.

