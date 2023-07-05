'Killers of the Flower Moon' second trailer released

TULSA, Okla. — The second trailer of "Killers of the Flower Moon" released Wednesday morning provides another glimpse into the Oklahoma film.

Starring Leonardo Dicaprio, Lily Gladstone, Brenden Fraser and Robert De Niro to name a few, the film is based on the popular book of the same name written by David Grann. Based on true events the film follows the murders of Osage Native Americans in the 1920s as a result of the discovery of oil on tribal land.



The upcoming feature was filmed in Oklahoma from April to September of 2021 primarily taking place in Bartlesville, Pawhuska and other parts of Osage County.

The film will have a limited theatrical release on October 6 with a widespread release on Apple TV+ on October 20. To watch the new trailer click here.

