Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Release date for 'Killers of the Flower Moon' announced

killers of the flower moon set.jpg
KJRH
killers of the flower moon set.jpg
Posted at 2:11 PM, Mar 27, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-27 15:11:56-04

TULSA, Okla. — Apple Orginal Films announced the release date for "Killers of the Flower Moon," directed by Martin Scorsese.

The movie details the gruesome and inhumane murders of the oil-rich Osage in the early 1900s. The film is based on David Grann's book Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI.

It will only be available in theaters on Oct. 6. It will stream on Apple+ TV starting Oct. 20.

Parts of the movie were filmed in Oklahoma, bring lead actor Leonardo DiCaprio to the state.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Watch 2 News Live 24/7