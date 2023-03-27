Release date for 'Killers of the Flower Moon' announced

TULSA, Okla. — Apple Orginal Films announced the release date for "Killers of the Flower Moon," directed by Martin Scorsese.
The movie details the gruesome and inhumane murders of the oil-rich Osage in the early 1900s. The film is based on David Grann's book Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI.
It will only be available in theaters on Oct. 6. It will stream on Apple+ TV starting Oct. 20.
Parts of the movie were filmed in Oklahoma, bring lead actor Leonardo DiCaprio to the state.
