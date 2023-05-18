'Killers of the Flower Moon' trailer released

TULSA, Okla. — Apple TV released the trailer for "Killers of the Flower Moon" Thursday morning.

The film is highly anticipated, especially for members of the Osage Nation and Oklahomans, as the film details a dark secret in the state for over a hundred years.



To watch the trailer, click here.

The film will add to a long list of movies filmed in Oklahoma.

The movie details the gruesome and inhumane murders of the oil-rich Osage in the early 1900s. The film is based on David Grann's book Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI.

It will be available only in theaters starting on Oct. 6. It will stream on Apple+ TV starting Oct. 20.

Parts of the movie were filmed in Oklahoma, bringing lead actor Leonardo DiCaprio to the state.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --