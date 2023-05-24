'We don't live like victims': Henry Roan's great-grandson talks 'Killers of the Flower Moon' concerns

TULSA, Okla. — Former Osage Chief Jim Gray is getting global attention after a Twitter post reviewing the new movie, "Killers of the Flower Moon."

Gray is also the great-grandson of Henry Roan — whose murder was depicted in the film and book. Gray had the opportunity to watch the movie in a private screening before its premier out of competition at the Cannes Film Festival in France last week.

The movie details what some call the "Reign of Terror" on the Osage Nation, where an unknown number of indigenous people were murdered for their land rights.

Many Osage members have expressed concerns over the movie. Being a Hollywood production, some worried the movie would miss the heart of the story — the Osage people. After watching the film, Gray said the movie captured the Osage people in a way never seen before.

"My main concern was whether or not all that work of collaboration that the tribe engaged in and in leading up to its premier was going to present itself on the screen," Gray said. "I'm happy to report that I thought it did."

Osage members helped design clothing and sets and even helped the actors learn their native language.

"The recognition of the way a woman wore a blanket, for example, or things of that nature that would only be made possible had they not listened to the tribe and allowed us to contribute," he said.

Gray said to film the movie in Oklahoma on the Osage reservation was expensive for filmmakers, but that he thinks the collaboration paid off.

"The decision to film it here was an expensive one on the filmmakers part, but the end result was a movie that actually has the look and feel of authenticity of what the Osage Nation looked like in the 1920's," he said. "They really hit it out the park on that point. I don't know enough about the business to know whether or not that is the kind of they give academy awards for, but I hope they do. They really went all out."

Oklahoma Historical Society BURKHART, ERNEST GEORGE / CONVICT: UNKNOWN: Caption reads, Ernest Burkhart, brother of Byron Burkhart who turned state's evidence, helping to send Kelsey Morrison, with whom he was charged jointly for the killing of Anna Brown.

For many non-native people, this movie will be the first time they learn about the Reign of Terror. Gray said he hopes that the interest in the Osage Nation will lead to more education in schools about Native history.

"A lot of people said the same thing, 'I've lived in Oklahoma my whole life. How come I didn't know about this?' I don't have the answer to that," Gray said. "But maybe despite the crazy politics that's happening in education right now in Oklahoma, this kind of runs counter to that."

Gray also spoke about the strength of the Osage women, noting he has four older sisters and five daughters.

"There is absolutely no way in the world that the Osage women's role should be understated or unappreciated," he said. "To find that they were specifically targeted for murder in this film is one of the many reasons why this is such a painful period in our tribe's history."

