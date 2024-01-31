Justus-Tiawah Schools hopes for major additions with Feb. 13 bond election

ROGERS COUNTY, Okla. — Justus-Tiawah Public Schools only serves kindergarten through 8th grade. It has educated the community for more than a century, and the buildings show that.

At its north campus for grades K-3 and seventh and eighth grades, a basketball gym is the only building newer than 40 years old.

Its south campus houses 4th-6th grades and hasn't received major work since the 1980s, according to its administrators.

Superintendent Dr. Shane Boothe said with potentially $11.73 million in bond funding from the February 13 bond election, however, the district can build new classrooms, a library, a cafeteria, and storm shelters at each campus just by using current property taxes through 2035.

These projects, Dr. Booth said, will evenly split the schools to have all younger grade levels at one campus and all older grades at the other.

It will also offer major safety upgrades.

"We really wanted to focus on student safety and that's what brought us to the storm shelters," Booth said. "And I've always said, 'It's not if you're gonna get hit by a tornado but when,' if you live in Oklahoma."

A new sports field and softball diamond are also included in the plans.

Nichole Potter told 2 News she has two kids who play sports in the small district and that the added fields would be a big convenience.

"We have to go outside to host games, actually, in Claremore. Even football games," Potter said. "So nothing is housed here in Justus-Tiawah. So it would be nice to have our facilities for our athletes right here on our campus and not have to outsource."

Renderings also include several spaces for parking and parent pickup and drop-off spots at both the north and south campuses.

If approved, Boothe expects work would begin on both campuses within a few months and finish before 2027.

Potter said the decision should be easy for voters, especially because there won't be an increase in current taxes.

"New buildings, new facilities, new cafeteria, new library," she said. "Our school as a whole gets a new facelift, so I definitely think it's a no-brainer."

