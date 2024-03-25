Justin Hamner wins 2024 Bassmaster Classic, 2 Oklahomans make final round

TULSA, Okla. — Two Oklahomans made the final round of the Bassmaster Classic, which included 25 finalists, but Alabama's Justin Hamner won at the BOK Center this afternoon with a total weight of 58.3 pounds.

Luke Palmer, from Colgate, one of the finalists from Oklahoma, was proud of the turnout this weekend.

"Oklahoma showed out this week for the crowds and everything," Palmer said.

Palmer's home waters are Lake Eufala and Texoma.

He finished 21st in the tournament, catching 43.2 pounds.

Jason Christie, the other Oklahoma finalist, talked about the pressure of fishing in his home state.

"There's a lot more pressure. It's a lot of pressure, but a good kind," Christie said.

Christie's home water is Lake Tenkiller, and he finished 17th, catching 44.9 pounds.

The pressure comes from a packed BOK Center to watch weigh-ins after fishing all day at Grand Lake, then driving to Tulsa.

"It kinda still gives me goosebumps and chills to think that these people showed up and drive from forever away just to come in here and watch us fish, and that's very special," Palmer said.

Both Palmer and Christie stayed at the lake for the competition, but will head home in the morning.

