'Just really exciting': $2.3M film studio coming to Collinsville

COLLINSVILLE, Okla. — On August 25, Collinsville city leaders hosted a tour for state leaders and filmmakers of the city's new $2.3 million filmmaking set, Emerge Studios. City manager Chuck Ralls said the city owns the project, but no tax dollars were used or will be used in its operation.

Stevie Fernandez, a Tulsa filmmaker, said he usually goes out of state to find a big enough film studio.

"To have this so near to us that we don't have to go rent or move everybody out and rent a hotel," said Fernandez.

KJRH

Ralls said Fernandez's worries were a thing of the past with the new 40,000 square foot film studio. He showed renderings of what the finished product will look like.

"The images that they've created for what this will be in the future, it's just really exciting," said Fernandez.

Ralls said the city used grants instead of tax dollars to fund it. He told 2 News the goal is to hopefully create funding for the city.

"Producers, film commission, legislators who came out today to support this pre-launch is just very encouraging," said Ralls.

Ralls said they're expecting to open by the end of 2025.

"Another block on that element of seeing Oklahoma become a prime place for studio element storytelling," said Fernandez.

