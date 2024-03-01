Juno Medical Center closes doors after six months

TULSA, Okla. — Juno Medical Center, a specialty clinic in Historic Greenwood is closing its doors less than six months after opening.

2 News stopped by the clinic on Feb. 29 and found a sign on the door telling patients the clinic was not operational. Signage at Juno gave email and phone number for patients requesting medical records.

Juno Medical Ceases Operations

2 News highlighted the clinic when it opened, many excited for the medical resource in North Tulsa.

“I think it’s a good idea. I think it’ll help as a whole, not only with the north Tulsas and with the African American community but Tulsa as a whole,” Tulsa artist Gerald Payne said.

2 News reached out to Juno and employees for answers. Doctors Jabraan Pasha and Leah Upton sent this statement explaining Juno lost support from a national investor:

Doctors Jabraan Pasha & Leah Upton

The doctors also said the team is looking for ways to reopen in that community.

