Judge considers execution delay for four Oklahoma death row inmates

OKLAHOMA CITY — A judge is considering a motion to delay the upcoming executions for four Oklahoma death row inmates on Monday.

Attorneys for Julius Jones, Donald Grant, John Grant and Gilbert Postelle are all looking to force the state to hold off on the scheduled execution dates for their clients.

>> SEE: Clemency petition filed for Julius Jones ahead of hearing, execution date

Jones has a clemency hearing scheduled for Tuesday ahead of his Nov. 18 execution date.

Grant is scheduled to be the first Oklahoma inmate executed since 2015 on Thursday.

