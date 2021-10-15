SEE: Clemency petition filed for Julius Jones ahead of hearing, execution date

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma death row inmate Julius Jones filed his petition for clemency on Friday about a month before his scheduled execution.

Despite a vote to recommend the commutation of his death sentence by the state's Pardon and Parole Board, Jones is still waiting on a decision from Gov. Kevin Stitt on whether or not his sentence will be downgraded.

Stitt said last month he wouldn't make a decision until Jones has his clemency hearing.

Jones is facing execution after serving prison time for the 1999 killing of Edmond man Paul Howell. He's maintained his innocence ever since despite his conviction.

"Here, the record is replete with evidence jurors never heard demonstrating that Julius Jones did not kill Paul Howell, and that a multitude of now well-understood systemic failures led to Julius’s wrongful conviction for that crime," the petition filed Friday says.

Jones's execution is scheduled for Nov. 18.

