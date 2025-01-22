Jenks middle school student pulls knife on another student, school says

JENKS, Okla. — Jenks Public Schools notified parents of an incident at its middle school on Jan. 22.

According to the school district, a student pulled a knife on another student. However, no one was hurt.

Police took the student to the office and took the knife.

"Students involved will be disciplined according to Board policy," the statement read.

2 News is working to learn more.

