Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Jenks middle school student pulls knife on another student, school says

jenks public schools
Brodie Myers
jenks public schools
Posted
and last updated

JENKS, Okla. — Jenks Public Schools notified parents of an incident at its middle school on Jan. 22.

According to the school district, a student pulled a knife on another student. However, no one was hurt.

Police took the student to the office and took the knife.

"Students involved will be disciplined according to Board policy," the statement read.

2 News is working to learn more.

More from 2 News Oklahoma

 

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
NEW KJRH 480

SHARE YOUR STORIES WITH US