Jenks police looking to increase response times with new signs

The Jenks Police Department is looking to increase response times to emergency calls.

Captain Nick Chandlee says the department is located in a high-traffic area where vehicles often block the drive, especially during the morning commute and when school lets out.

The construction on Main Street is also creating an issue.

To combat the problem, the department installed new signage hoping to alert drivers to leave a space for emergency vehicles to get in and out quickly, especially during life and death situations.

“In a situation like that, seconds matter and if we have to spend minutes trying to get out of our own parking lot, that's an issue. It increases our time to get to call when we have to stop here and have people move their vehicle to get out of the way and things like that,” said Chandlee.

The department just installed the signs this week and Chandlee says it may take some time to get used to them.

“The signs are new, and people may not realize that they are there, so I think it will just take a little time to remember that they are there and what they are there for,” said Chandlee.

However, if the problem continues, drivers could end up paying a fine of more than $100.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

