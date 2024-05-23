Jayme Fowler drops out of Tulsa mayoral race

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa City Councilor Jayme Fowler has dropped out of Tulsa's mayoral race.

Less than a year into his campaign, he ended his bid to become mayor on May 23.

He is serving his second term as the representative of District 9 in Tulsa for the city council after being elected in 2020.

Fowler announced his bid to be Tulsa's next mayor on Sept. 5, 2023.

He greatly supported Mayor Bynum's 3H Task Force initiatives, which address homelessness, affordable housing and mental healthcare.

Fowler posted about his decision on Facebook.

In March, Fowler and two other candidates held a mayoral town hall to answer questions about policies and plans for the city.

There are three remaining candidates in the 2024 mayoral election.



Karen Keith, Tulsa County Commissioner for the 2nd District

Monroe Nichols, State representative from the 72nd District

Casey Bradford, businessman

